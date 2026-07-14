What is Saraswat Brahmin cuisine? Signature dishes you should know

Saraswat Brahmin cuisine can be found all along Goa, Karwar, and the Konkan belt of Maharashtra. Saraswat Brahmins stand out from other Brahmins in India for their consumption of fish, which they call 'sea vegetable'. Freshly grated coconut, kokum, raw mango, rice, and seasonal vegetables give the dishes an edge of freshness. The taste profile associated with Saraswat Brahmin food is a blend of mild, sweet, sour, and spicy.

Here are some signature dishes of the Saraswat Brahmin cuisine