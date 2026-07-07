A rainy evening, a few excellent pizzas and Bandra’s newest neighbourhood spot

Mumbai has a habit of making dinner plans for you during the monsoon. One minute you're walking through Bandra hoping the rain eases up. The next, you're looking for somewhere you wouldn't mind staying a little longer than planned.

That's how Amichi made sense.

Hidden behind an unassuming storefront, the new 16-seater pizzeria feels more like a neighbourhood restaurant than a big opening. Tables sit close together, the oven is never really out of sight, and every few minutes another pizza makes its way across the room, prompting someone to look up from their conversation and wonder if they ordered the right one.

The restaurant comes from the friendship between Angelo, who grew up in Italy, and Mumbai's Mishal Varma, but that story never overshadows the meal. It simply explains why the menu feels so personal. There are recipes inspired by Angelo's grandmother alongside Neapolitan pizzas that rely on good ingredients and patience rather than unnecessary flourishes.