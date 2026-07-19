What is bog butter? The ancient butter that survived thousands of years underground

There are many theories behind why researchers think people used bog butter. One theory is that it was an ingenious method of preserving fats at a time when there were no refrigerators. Another theory is that some people stored bog butter in order to prevent theft of their food during tumultuous times.

Bog butter: The strange appearance and unusual taste

In contrast to modern butter, bog butter has an appearance that is far from looking fresh or creamy. After being buried for centuries underground, it tends to be whitish, compact, and waxy. Scientists have found that it include animal fats, which have been well-preserved. The taste of the samples analyzed has been described as being strong, earthy, cheesy, and a bit smoky. The scientists have compared the taste to that of aged cheese with strange underground smells.