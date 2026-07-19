What is Pathare Prabhu cuisine? Inside Mumbai’s hidden world of seafood, spices and tradition

For decades, Pathare Prabhu cuisine was locked up in the kitchens of one of the most ancient groups in Mumbai. The Pathare Prabhus, who are thought to be among the first inhabitants of the city, kept the recipe tradition alive generation after generation. This small Maharashtrian community, numbering about 7,000 people globally, developed a unique culinary tradition.

Pathare Prabhu cuisine: A tradition shaped by coast, community and craft

The Pathare Prabhu people hail from a long line that began in Nepal before ending up in Mumbai via Gujarat. They were affected by this migration in terms of language, culture, and food. The food of the Pathare Prabhu is unique and different from other cuisines like Maharashtrian, Malvani, Konkani, and Goan food.