What is Pootharekulu? Andhra Pradesh's GI-tagged sweet with a royal legacy

Pootharekulu is considered to be one of the most famous traditional sweets of Andhra Pradesh. It is also known as ‘Paper Sweet’ as it is prepared using sheets of rice starch, which look like thin paper. Other ingredients used in the preparation of this sweet include jaggery or sugar, ghee, and dry fruits. Pootharekulu also earned a GI tag due its unique texture and preparation process.

Pootharekulu: The story behind Andhra Pradesh's famous paper sweet

According to reports, the origin of the sweet dates back to the time of the Telugu kingdoms when it was used as part of celebrations and significant events. Historians have also linked the history of Pootharekulu to the kitchens of the Vijayanagara Empire, which existed in the 14th century. At that time, confectioners perfected the method of producing thin sheets that constitute the special appearance of the sweet. There are also references to such desserts in ancient Telugu literature.