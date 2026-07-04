Coconut jaggery versus regular jaggery: Which to eat guilt-free?

Is coconut jaggery healthier than regular jaggery?

Health enthusiasts have to agree on the fact that coconut or regular jaggery is definitely less sweet than processed sugar. But, one cannot oversee the fact that both are made from naturally sweetening sources and therefore do contain a high amount of natural sugars. Coconut jaggery comprises zinc, iron, potassium, and magnesium; is not chemically refined, and depending on its making process, might indicate a lower glycemic index. However, it still has sucrose, glucose and fructose – the sugar producing compounds in them, making it taste just as sweet as regular jaggery.

Thus, if you are looking for healthier choices, you can make do with either of them. But a lot of it depends on the quality and quantity of consumption. However, the difference actually lies in using them for the colour, texture, and flavour. This makes coconut jaggery a choice among bakers while regular jaggery is the crowd favourite among traditional sweet makers.