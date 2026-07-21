Bandel cheese: The Bengali cheese invented by the Portuguese that became one of India’s oldest cheeses

Bandel cheese can be considered one of the oldest cheeses that have survived till today in India; it was originally made when the Portuguese ruled over Bengal. The cheese, which was made using curdling techniques employed by the Portuguese, became a distinct cheese for the region, and its history takes us back to the time when it was originally made in Bandel.
Prior to the development of the art of cheese-making in Bengal, milk played an important role in the early civilization of India. Milk was regarded as one of the purest of all foods. Curdling of milk was traditionally prohibited, but the advent of the Portuguese brought along methods which finally led to the invention of chhena or chhana in Bengal.
The manufacturing process of Bandel cheese starts with the separation of the milk into curds and whey through the use of lemon juice or any other acidic substance. The curds are shaped and drained to produce a flat, dry, and crumbly cheese. The cheese tastes salty and smoky. So, it can be used as an effective substitute for feta cheese.
The Bandel cheese is normally washed in water at night before being eaten. This reduces its salty taste and makes it easy to combine with various foods. The Bandel cheese can go well with sandwiches, salads, pasta, among others.
The town of Bandel was founded by the Portuguese, and it is situated near Hooghly. In the 16th century, Bandel emerged as a prominent trading centre for commodities like salt, tobacco, cloth, spices, rice, timber, and gunpowder.
The culinary expertise of the Portuguese people also impacted the local cuisine. It is argued that confectioners of the Portuguese people shared their expertise with the Bengali chefs. One more reason for such exchange was the constant interaction between the Portuguese people and the locals, which included Muslim and low-caste Bengalis.
Currently, the production of Bandel cheese does not take place anymore in its eponymous village. The manufacture of Bandel cheese has been relocated primarily to Tarakeshwar and Bishnupur. This cheese is available only in selected shops in New Market, Kolkata.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.