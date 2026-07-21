Bandel cheese: The Bengali cheese invented by the Portuguese that became one of India’s oldest cheeses

The town of Bandel was founded by the Portuguese, and it is situated near Hooghly. In the 16th century, Bandel emerged as a prominent trading centre for commodities like salt, tobacco, cloth, spices, rice, timber, and gunpowder.

The culinary expertise of the Portuguese people also impacted the local cuisine. It is argued that confectioners of the Portuguese people shared their expertise with the Bengali chefs. One more reason for such exchange was the constant interaction between the Portuguese people and the locals, which included Muslim and low-caste Bengalis.

Currently, the production of Bandel cheese does not take place anymore in its eponymous village. The manufacture of Bandel cheese has been relocated primarily to Tarakeshwar and Bishnupur. This cheese is available only in selected shops in New Market, Kolkata.