This is where the use of cheese as collateral for loans benefits the farmers and the bank. The farmers give their ageing cheese to the Credem Bank, and in return, they get loans that are 70 to 80% of the value of the cheese.

There are more than 300,000 wheels kept at Tagliate General Warehouse. Every wheel is periodically inspected by experts who supervise the storage conditions. Outside the warehouse, about 10% of Parmigiano-Reggiano wheels suffer environmental damage. Inside Credem's facility, that figure falls to just 1%.

Also, the practice of using cheese as collateral for loans is quite safe for Credem. The reason is that the bank stores the collateral under its care, controls the quality of the product during ageing, and may immediately react to any decrease in the price of a wheel of cheese. This practice has become a convenient tool for many Italian farmers.