Corn silk tea: Did you know that you can brew tasty tea from the usually discarded corn threads?

As the seasonal rain pours unpredictably around you, one thing that is constant once the rain stops is the bhutta or corn carts. For years, people assemble in front of these corn carts to have freshly coal-roasted corn cobs with a spiced lemon mix. If you have noticed the preparation at the carts or even at home, you would see how the tangled corn threads are first removed and thrown away. But here’s the catch! These corn threads, known as corn silk have been traditionally used for local medicine for centuries. With time, they have even evolved into brewing mild health concoctions, and a modern take is corn silk tea.
Corn silk tea is a zero-waste, no-caffeine natural brew that helps in giving you the much needed boost of energy in the mornings or anytime during the day. While corn silk has been used in America for centuries as it was available in abundance in the maize-cultivation society, as an alternative to modern medicine, in recent years, major parts of the world has caught up too. Today, this herbal concoction is prepared and drunk as both a hot and cold beverage. In China, South Korea, Mexico, Latin America and Japan, corn silk tea is a local delicacy, served in different ways, and should not be skipped. Moreover, depending on the method of brewing, it takes on a pale yellow to pale green colour.
Easy steps to make it at home
After reading about corn silk tea, has the question of making it at home crossed your mind? Of course, it can be easily brewed at home without a fuss and contributes towards making your kitchen a truly zero-waste one. All you need are 2-3 spoons of fresh or dried corn silk and water. Additionally, you may add honey, herbs and spices for flavours. You just need to be alert that the corn silk is thoroughly washed and cleaned before using it. The rest of the brewing process is just the same as brewing any tea. You can add honey, lemon, cinnamon, or mint to give it sweet and warm flavours.
Benefits of consuming corn silk tea
While corn silk tea has found its niche audience and still remains as a regional delicacy, people are now bringing it to the forefront and discovering its benefits. First, it does not contain any caffeine, making it possible to expand its drinker-base. Second, based on the medicinal properties of this concoction, it is said to help in smoother functioning of the urinary tract. Third, it contains antioxidants. Fourth, corn silk has anti-inflammatory properties. Fifth, some research shows how it is beneficial for balancing blood sugar and blood pressure. Sixth, it is also said to provide hydration to the body. Hence, it is slowly emerging as a wellness drink as well. However, if you are suffering from kidney issues, are pregnant or breastfeeding, show allergic symptoms to maize or corn, and take medicines for diabetes, sugar or blood pressure, then consult your general physician before consuming it regularly.