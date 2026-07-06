Corn silk tea: Did you know that you can brew tasty tea from the usually discarded corn threads?

Corn silk tea is a zero-waste, no-caffeine natural brew that helps in giving you the much needed boost of energy in the mornings or anytime during the day. While corn silk has been used in America for centuries as it was available in abundance in the maize-cultivation society, as an alternative to modern medicine, in recent years, major parts of the world has caught up too. Today, this herbal concoction is prepared and drunk as both a hot and cold beverage. In China, South Korea, Mexico, Latin America and Japan, corn silk tea is a local delicacy, served in different ways, and should not be skipped. Moreover, depending on the method of brewing, it takes on a pale yellow to pale green colour.

Easy steps to make it at home

After reading about corn silk tea, has the question of making it at home crossed your mind? Of course, it can be easily brewed at home without a fuss and contributes towards making your kitchen a truly zero-waste one. All you need are 2-3 spoons of fresh or dried corn silk and water. Additionally, you may add honey, herbs and spices for flavours. You just need to be alert that the corn silk is thoroughly washed and cleaned before using it. The rest of the brewing process is just the same as brewing any tea. You can add honey, lemon, cinnamon, or mint to give it sweet and warm flavours.