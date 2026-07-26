Malt magic: How this ancient ingredient is inspiring modern culinary creations

For centuries, malt has quietly shaped some of the world’s favourite flavours. But perhaps when we think of this humble grain our mind goes straight to the world of ‘single malts’. Beyond that, malt today is quietly being reimagined by chefs around the world into a plethora of dishes born from sheer experimentation and a lot of permutation and combination.

Coffee meets malt: Inside the modern makeover of the ancient food grain

The story of malt began nearly 13,000 years ago with the Natufian culture, one of the earliest known societies to harness the power of sprouted grains. By soaking barley and wheat in water, allowing them to germinate, and then carefully drying them, they unknowingly unlocked a remarkable transformation. The grain's stored starch breaks down into sweet, fermentable sugars, creating what we now know as malt. Additionally malts are rich in vitamins like D, A, B and folic acid which helps with metabolism, energy generation, and general wellbeing.

For the longest time malt has been used in alcoholic beverages but now chefs around the world have taken charge and started trying out recipes with the food grain which evidently has become a crowd favourite. From artisanal desserts to specialty brews, the humble grain is quietly becoming one of the most versatile ingredients on the menu.