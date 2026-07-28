How leftover Tandoori chicken gave birth to North India’s signature dish?

Next time you dig into an indulgent serving of butter chicken with naan, keep in mind that this classic dish actually came about from a need for ingenuity as opposed to a need for extravagance. The dish that is now a staple menu item at restaurants all over the world actually began as a way to utilize some stale tandoori chicken.

How butter chicken turned leftovers into a culinary classic

The story begins with tandoori chicken. It is an excellent dish that is created with spices like cumin, coriander, turmeric, chilli, and garam masala, cooked in an oven built from clay called a tandoor. Various archaeological studies reveal that tandoors have been used for cooking purposes since 2600-1900 BCE in northwest India. Also, butter chicken got popularized in the first half of the 20th century.