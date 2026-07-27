This viral sleepy-time cake can help wind you down

Not being able to sleep is a constant woe in today’s world. Whether it is work stress, or examination tension, insomnia or addiction to digital devices, sleep is what gets compromised under all the circumstances. While one tries to follow basic routines like light exercises, journaling, or reading, Instagram user Jenny Osipova gives a sweeter solution to the problem by her viral sleepy-time cake. A small slice of this cake helps you relax and get the good-night’s dream that you have been craving for.

What is the sleepy-time cake?

The sleepy-time cake is a chamomile inspired sweet cake that helps soothe your nervous system so that you can sleep peacefully. Moreover, if you have a slice of the cake, your stomach is also full and this helps you rest well. Foodies of the world have already made this instantly viral and the cake works well to satiate your sweet cravings at night and a well deserved sleep. Moreover, anyone can make this at home with basic ingredients. All they need is a handful of dried chamomile flowers from the supermarket.