This viral sleepy-time cake can help wind you down

Not being able to sleep is a constant woe in today’s world. Whether it is work stress, or examination tension, insomnia or addiction to digital devices, sleep is what gets compromised under all the circumstances. While one tries to follow basic routines like light exercises, journaling, or reading, Instagram user Jenny Osipova gives a sweeter solution to the problem by her viral sleepy-time cake. A small slice of this cake helps you relax and get the good-night’s dream that you have been craving for.
The sleepy-time cake is a chamomile inspired sweet cake that helps soothe your nervous system so that you can sleep peacefully. Moreover, if you have a slice of the cake, your stomach is also full and this helps you rest well. Foodies of the world have already made this instantly viral and the cake works well to satiate your sweet cravings at night and a well deserved sleep. Moreover, anyone can make this at home with basic ingredients. All they need is a handful of dried chamomile flowers from the supermarket.
How to make the sleepy-time cake?
All you need to make this cake are easily available kitchen ingredients. Mix freshly made chamomile tea in milk and honey with melted brown butter, cardamom, cinnamon, milk powder, egg and flour. Place butter paper or grease a baking tray and set the batter on it. Place it in an oven for 20-25 minutes. Make a topping of milk and honey in a separate bowl. Once done, take the cake out of the oven. Let it rest for a minute or two. Spread the topping over it. You may dust it with icing sugar. Cut it in small size and enjoy. The sleepy time cake can be eaten along with a cup of hot tea or as it is. With the presence of natural sweeteners, one can eat a slice without any worries and look forward to better their sleeping patterns.
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