What is Chhurpi cheese that Himalayan communities make from yak milk?

If you are unfamiliar with the chhurpi cheese, you are in for a treat, as it is one of the most interesting Himalayan delicacies. The cheese is made from yak milk and has been consumed by the locals of Sikkim, Nepal, Bhutan, and Tibet for generations. It is considered to be one of the toughest cheeses in the world and can’t be consumed in a hurry. Rather, it takes some time before your taste buds can appreciate the smoky, nutty, and sweet notes of the cheese.
The term Chhurpi cheese is derived from the Tibetan word ‘churwa ’, and it is also known by many names including durkha, chogo, or chugo. For generations, the Himalayan nomadic families have depended on Chhurpi due to its ability to survive harsh winters.
Where the supply of fresh vegetables was scarce and movement was difficult at higher elevations, preservation of food became a necessity. The locals would come together during winters to preserve the yak milk in such a way that it became a nutritious energy source. This practice is still prevalent in areas such as the Muguthang valley of North Sikkim.
The production process is simple and needs to be carried out patiently. Chhurpi is made with milk produced by the female yaks known as dri. The yaks feed on naturally grown grass and plants in the mountains above 10,000 feet, making their milk is rich in fat, protein, and minerals.
The first step involves boiling the milk in order to get butter and buttermilk. The liquid left after that is further heated in order to get curds. These curds are then placed in a cloth for drying and removing the extra moisture.
In the case of a more challenging situation, the curds are put into sacks made out of jute and pressed by using large rocks. Once the moisture content is drained from the cheese, it is then cut into little blocks and smoked using a conventional fire. This process can take from several weeks to months.
Chhurpi cheese primarily comes in two main forms.
Soft chhurpi is fresh, soft, white and mild in taste. Its consistency is similar to that of paneer or ricotta cheese. Soft chhurpi is widely used in making rice dishes, vegetable preparations, filling for momos, soups and chutney.
The hard form of this cheese is often used as a protein-rich chewing snack or even as a soup condiment. Being one of the hardest cheeses in the world, you cannot bite or chew it at one go. Let it sit in your mouth for 5-7 minutes and then start chewing it; the texture will feel like a hard candy or gum.
Being a nutritious mountain food, chhurpi cheese stands out due to its high nutritional value. Chhurpi is rich in protein and contains more than 15% amino acids, which help to repair muscles, regenerate tissues, and improve metabolic function. Because of this, many people, including athletes and trekking enthusiasts, love chhurpi.
Calcium and phosphorus in the cheese help improve bone and tooth health. The presence of omega-3 fatty acids and CLA in the fat of the yak’s milk contributes to the nutritional content of the cheese. Traditionally fermented yak milk preserves healthy gut bacteria. During the processing of the cheese, most of the lactose and carbohydrates are removed. Hence, it can be easier to digest, especially for people with lactose intolerance.
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