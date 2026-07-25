What is Chhurpi cheese that Himalayan communities make from yak milk?

If you are unfamiliar with the chhurpi cheese, you are in for a treat, as it is one of the most interesting Himalayan delicacies. The cheese is made from yak milk and has been consumed by the locals of Sikkim, Nepal, Bhutan, and Tibet for generations. It is considered to be one of the toughest cheeses in the world and can’t be consumed in a hurry. Rather, it takes some time before your taste buds can appreciate the smoky, nutty, and sweet notes of the cheese.

Chhurpi cheese: History, roots, types, making process and benefits

The ancient history and cultural roots of chhurpi

The term Chhurpi cheese is derived from the Tibetan word ‘churwa ’, and it is also known by many names including durkha, chogo, or chugo. For generations, the Himalayan nomadic families have depended on Chhurpi due to its ability to survive harsh winters.