Breadfruit: The distant jackfruit cousin that wins hearts every monsoon

One might wonder how it got the name breadfruit! In reality, it has got nothing to do with bread. The name is derived from the bread-like texture that the ingredient reduces to once it is cooked. Available in abundance around Kerala, Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal, these green rounds are pale white on the inside and weighs typically between 1 and 4 kgs. While most varieties are seedless, some with seed varieties also exist.

How to cook breadfruit in different parts of India?

Breadfruit has a mildly-sweet-to –savoury flavour complex where the taste may resemble anything from potato, sweet potato to the nuttiness of chestnuts. Different regions combine it with their local and seasonal produce and spices making it a very adaptable ingredient to work with. While Maharashtra prefers a semolina coated fry, Karnataka prefers to have it in a coconut and vegetable based curries. With its long shelf-life after harvesting, versatility to blend with most vegetables and spices, light yet stomach filling and natural occurrence during the monsoon, breadfruits are a household name during this season.