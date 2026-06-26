Why are jackfruit chips trending? Health benefits and growing popularity explained

What brought jackfruit chips to focus?

There are several reasons why jackfruit chips seem to have gained prominence off late.

Healthy: They are definitely healthier than regular potato chips. Depending on the way jackfruit chips are made they may contain potassium, Vitamin C, fibre and more. Moreover, the end result is naturally sweet and savoury and thus, no artificial sugar or preservatives need to be added.

Alterative superfood: Jackfruit is also one of the prime ingredients of mock meat. Its versatility has made it possible to be the subject of various experiments, most of which have been successful and appreciated by the consumers.

Gluten free: Jackfruit is naturally gluten free. So, those who normally void wheat and are in a dilemma regarding what to consume, can blindly go for jackfruit products.

Regular availability: One of the reasons that make jackfruit popular is its regular availability. Jackfruits are often seen growing on roadside trees which little or no effort of proper tending. Thus, their abundance and versatility make them one of the most sought after items today.