Why are jackfruit chips trending? Health benefits and growing popularity explained

Among all the culinary trends that are on the rise, there’s one ingredient which is currently having its moment – the jackfruit. Perhaps the earliest memory with this ingredient is seeing them dangle from the tall trees on the roadside. Or seeing the women of the house sit with chopping boards, knives and a bowl of fresh owl to dice the jackfruit, before cooking it. But today, it has turned the table by becoming a sustainable superfood and one that is easily accepted, acknowledged and loved by the people.
With time, the way one consumes jackfruit has also changed. While earlier it used to be made as a side dish for consuming with rice or rotis, today, there are more than one ways to eat it. People thinly slice the jackfruit and fry it or air roast it to make jackfruit chips. They also mash the jackfruit and turn it into a pulp from where thick patties can be made to go with your vegetable burgers. However, the jackfruit chips seems to be the most preferred way as it takes care of healthy snacking and anytime meal, at the same time.
What brought jackfruit chips to focus?
There are several reasons why jackfruit chips seem to have gained prominence off late.
Healthy: They are definitely healthier than regular potato chips. Depending on the way jackfruit chips are made they may contain potassium, Vitamin C, fibre and more. Moreover, the end result is naturally sweet and savoury and thus, no artificial sugar or preservatives need to be added.
Alterative superfood: Jackfruit is also one of the prime ingredients of mock meat. Its versatility has made it possible to be the subject of various experiments, most of which have been successful and appreciated by the consumers.
Gluten free: Jackfruit is naturally gluten free. So, those who normally void wheat and are in a dilemma regarding what to consume, can blindly go for jackfruit products.
Regular availability: One of the reasons that make jackfruit popular is its regular availability. Jackfruits are often seen growing on roadside trees which little or no effort of proper tending. Thus, their abundance and versatility make them one of the most sought after items today.
Processing: Jackfruits do not tend to lose their flavour no matter how you cook them. Thus with growing consciousness about healthy food, people resort to making jackfruit chips in vacuum fryer, air fryer or low-oil frying methods. With new techniques of preparing, the flavour, texture and taste is only enhanced.
Considered premium food: What were once traditional snacks in South India has now become a premium global sensation. Jackfruit chips are neatly packaged and flavoured. They are mostly available in peri-peri, sweet chilli, masala, sour cream and herbs, and more. These make them more attractive to the consumers.
Role of social media: Along with all the goodness of the jackfruit itself, one cannot deny the role of social media in making it popular. From reviews to ASMR videos to healthy recipes, all have made jackfruit one of the top ingredients for contemporary chefs to work with.