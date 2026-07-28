Who are Boti cooks keeping Himachal’s 1,000-year-old Dham tradition alive?

At around four in the morning, as Pathiar remains asleep, a makeshift kitchen comes up in the light from the diesel lamp. A bamboo structure, steel sheeting and soil make the rasialu, the cooking area, which might vanish once the party ends. In it, Boti cooks start a ritual which has been the same for ages: making the fire trench, placing pinewood and making the Himachali Dham.

Boti cooks follow an ancient kitchen ritual passed down through generations

It is not the cooking that comes first but the creation of the char. It is a six-foot-long and two-foot-wide trench that contains pinewood and sometimes deodar. Once the fire has settled, the brass charoti pots are put on top of it. Before putting the first lentil, the cook touches the spot where he will cook with his forehead.