How Kerala's staple food Avial's history is connected to Mahabharata

For many generations, Avial has not been merely a conventional dish from Kerala. The history of this dish goes back to the time of the Mahabharata, when, according to legend, Bhima prepared the dish while living the life of an incognito person. Comprising different vegetables along with coconut, curd, and coconut oil, it is also considered the earliest example of zero-waste cooking.

Avial: The Mahabharata connection behind Kerala’s favourite dish

This story takes us back to the time when the Pandavas lived in disguise in the kingdom of Virata, during the last year of their exile. After losing to the Kauravas in the game of dice, the brothers were forced into living in exile. During this time, Bhima took up the name of Vallabha (Ballava) and became a cook in the royal palace of King Virata.