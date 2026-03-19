Before borders: A festival that revisits undivided Punjab through food

Vegetarian dishes held their ground too. The Paneer sandwich pasanda presented thin slices of paneer as bread with chutney and filling, resting in a tangy onion-based creamy gravy. Meanwhile, the Dhaba-style stuffed mushrooms leaned into earthy comfort, reimagined with a fine-dining sensibility. Two mushroom caps are sandwiched together with a stuffing of dry condensed milk, nuts, and a touch of cheese, then grilled in a tandoor until they hold their shape and take on a gentle smokiness. They are served atop a makhani-style gravy built from tomatoes and onions, finished with cardamom and a hint of butter. The result balances rustic depth with a certain polish, the richness of the filling offset by the warmth and familiarity of the gravy, while fried cashews and microgreens add both texture and flourish.

Meal for two: Rs 1,800. On till March 22. From 12 pm to 11 pm. At The New Punjab Club, Anna Nagar.

Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com

X: @ShivaniIllakiya