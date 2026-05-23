From char siu to sweet custard, this Chennai bao festival goes all in

The Miso mushroom bao followed, and it is the quiet achiever of the table. Button, king oyster, shiitake, shimeji and black fungus all share the space, and none of them go rubbery, which in a mushroom heavy dish is genuinely half the battle. A slight sweetness runs under the earthiness and the miso umami fills everything in between.

Then the soft-shell crab bao arrived, and honesty needs to be acknowledged: it is oily. A quick pat before assembly or a minute on the rack would do this dish a considerable favour. But move past that and there is a generous portion of crab underneath, intensely crispy despite everything, sitting on brine pickled onions whose acidity cuts through all that richness. The house dressing and chives finish it well.

The Crispy tofu bao is a palate reset you need to check out. So light in contrast to everything that came before it. Not a drop of oil, shatteringly crispy, sitting on a lettuce bed with pickled onion on top. It is the most effortless bao on the menu and possibly the most likeable.