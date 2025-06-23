Messy hands, happy heart: This Chennai kiosk is late-night food done right

One foolproof way to find good food? Go where the crowd is. Even better if there are no seats, because that usually means the food does all the talking. That’s exactly the case with Crave, a modest kiosk in Anna Nagar that’s buzzing with hungry patrons from the moment it opens till it calls it a night.
There are no loud neon signs or flashy branding vying for your attention. But when you drive past, the unmistakable aroma of freshly fried chicken wafting through the street convinces you to stop and indulge your curiosity. That’s how we stumbled upon this fine spot.
We tried what we assume are their bestsellers, the Korean pops: bite-sized chicken chunks fried to golden perfection, crisp on the outside and tender within, topped with pickles and doused in a sweet and mildly spicy Korean sauce.
Next, we dug into their Nashville chicken loaded fries, a bed of soft fries topped with crispy, crunchy chicken, more pickles, and a generous drizzle of their signature sauce.
And here’s something we think you absolutely must try, the Fillet Mignon burger. It comes with double beef patties and cheese. The burger buns could be better, but all is forgiven and forgotten the moment the patties quite literally melt in your mouth (no, we’re not exaggerating, it does fall apart with astonishing ease, so brace yourself for a messy affair).
What makes this establishment even more delightful is that it’s open till the wee hours of 2 am, ready to satisfy your midnight cravings.
Meal for two: ₹500. From 6.30 pm – 2 am. At Crave, Anna Nagar.
