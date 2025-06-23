Messy hands, happy heart: This Chennai kiosk is late-night food done right

We tried what we assume are their bestsellers, the Korean pops: bite-sized chicken chunks fried to golden perfection, crisp on the outside and tender within, topped with pickles and doused in a sweet and mildly spicy Korean sauce.

Next, we dug into their Nashville chicken loaded fries, a bed of soft fries topped with crispy, crunchy chicken, more pickles, and a generous drizzle of their signature sauce.

And here’s something we think you absolutely must try, the Fillet Mignon burger. It comes with double beef patties and cheese. The burger buns could be better, but all is forgiven and forgotten the moment the patties quite literally melt in your mouth (no, we’re not exaggerating, it does fall apart with astonishing ease, so brace yourself for a messy affair).

What makes this establishment even more delightful is that it’s open till the wee hours of 2 am, ready to satisfy your midnight cravings.

Meal for two: ₹500. From 6.30 pm – 2 am. At Crave, Anna Nagar.

