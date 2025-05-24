This restaurant in Vellore reinvents Indo-Italian fusion with a thoughtful touch

Among the drinks, the Green elixir stands out for its presentation. The cocktail arrives in a two-part glass, topped with a bubble you pop before drinking. Its flavour is bright, with notes of green apple, vodka, and passion fruit.

We finished this fusion fest with a Tiramisu, which held its shape well and perfectly delivered the classic balance of coffee and cream.

Meal for two: ₹2,000. From 12.30–3.30 pm and 7.30–10.30 pm. At Pastel Poetry, Gandhi Nagar, Vellore.