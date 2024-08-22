Michelin-starred Chef Yuki Sagaya brings WA-Chuka cuisine to India: A fusion of Japanese and Chinese culinary arts

Michelin-starred chef Yuki Sagaya, a pioneer of WA-Chuka cuisine, has been instrumental in turning the spotlight on the distinctive culinary style. The Japanese-style Chinese cuisine is a unique culinary concept that blends the rich flavours of Chinese cuisine with the refined techniques and subtleties of Japanese cooking. The chef's innovative approach of seamlessly integrating two cooking styles has garnered widespread acclaim and a devoted following. The chef was recently in India to showcase his distinctive cuisine, and we caught up with him for a chat. Excerpts...

WA-Chuka is a unique culinary concept. How do you merge the raw, fresh elements of Japanese cuisine with the bold flavours of Chinese cuisine?

Japanese cuisine is celebrated for its emphasis on raw and fresh ingredients. When these elements are combined with the robust sauces and spices of Chinese cuisine, magic happens. The sauces elevate the natural flavours of the ingredients, creating a perfect balance. This harmonious amalgamation is what makes WA-Chuka truly special.

How do you incorporate the umami flavour into fusion cuisine?

Bringing out the Umami flavour is all about using the finest ingredients, mastering the best cooking techniques, and applying the perfect sauces. While it may sound straightforward, the process is actually quite complex. That complexity, however, is the beauty of my cooking. It’s about achieving the subtle depth of flavour that Umami provides, which enhances the overall dining experience.

What are the most commonly used ingredients in your cooking?

Kikkoman soy sauce and Kikkoman dark soy sauce are indispensable in my style of modern Chinese cooking. These sauces are key to achieving the distinct flavour profiles that define my dishes.

Do you have a preferred style of Chinese cuisine, such as Cantonese or Sichuan?

I have a deep appreciation for all genres of Chinese cooking, but I have a fondness for Sichuan cuisine. The bold and spicy flavours resonate with my cooking style and complement the freshness of Japanese ingredients.

Do you think Japanese cuisine is making Chinese cuisine more popular, or vice versa?

Both Japanese and Chinese cuisines have their own identities, and their rising popularity is perhaps a reflection of the growing interest in Asian flavours globally. It’s difficult to say if one is making the other more popular, but their distinct qualities are certainly drawing more attention to Asian culinary traditions.

What has been the level of acceptance of your fusion cuisine?

The response to my food has been overwhelmingly positive. I’ve had the pleasure of serving thousands of diners in Singapore and Japan, and people have really embraced my approach to fusion cuisine.

What are the most common proteins you use in your cooking?

Chicken, prawns, and fish are staples in my dishes. They provide a versatile base that pairs well with both Japanese and Chinese flavors.

What’s your take on Indian cuisine? Have you tried anything that particularly appealed to you?

I love Indian cuisine! This is my first trip to India, and I’ve been impressed with the flavours and diversity of the food here. I had a delightful experience at Ishaara in Palladium Mall, Mumbai, last night—everything was delicious. I especially loved the Goan prawn curry and tandoori chicken.

What is your favourite cuisine and dish?

As a Japanese chef, my heart belongs to Japanese cuisine. Sushi and Yakiniku are my absolute favourites—they represent the essence of Japanese culinary tradition.

Could you share a quick recipe with our readers?

Certainly! Boil chicken in salt with a touch of ginger. For a delicious dip, mix soy sauce and dark soy sauce with chopped chilli, sesame oil, a pinch of sugar, and pepper to taste. It’s simple yet incredibly tasty—perfect for a quick and flavourful meal.