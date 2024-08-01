Chef Nambie Jessica Marak on taking North-East cuisine on a National map
Her run at the MasterChef India Season 8, where she emerged as the first runners-up, brought Northeast cuisine under the national spotlight. Chef Nambie Jessica Marak, who was recently bestowed with the honour of culture and culinary ambassador by the Meghalaya Gover nment, speaks to Indulge on her culinary journey, breaking stereotypes, using social media and more. Excerpts:
What drew you towards cooking?
Initially, the best I could do was steamed rice, lentils and a side of potatoes. It all happened when I moved out to Chennai where after the initial excitement of new food, I missed home-cooked food. So I would recreate my home food with the available ingredients from the local market. When I exhausted what I knew, I made phone calls to my family for recipes, and scoured the internet. One thing led to another and I was seriously documenting and sharing the recipes to a wider audience.
What is your area of culinary expertise?
My culinary focus revolves around Northeast Indian cuisine. I began seriously exploring the cuisines of hundreds of different tribes from Northeastern India. Through my cooking, I strive to document and bring to light the flavours, techniques, and stories that make Northeast Indian cuisine so unique and deserving of wider appreciation
Any cooking techniques handed to you by family or close friends.
One, handed down to me by my father is cooking inside bamboo tubes and steaming food in banana leaves. He showed me how to pad a bamboo tube with banana sheaths to prevent burning, use the right amount of ingredients, and determine when food wrapped in banana leaves is perfectly cooked, without opening it to see if it is cooked.
Your favourite ingredient to cook with and why
My two favourite ingredients are potatoes and fermented fish. I love them because they are versatile, one is subtle in taste and can be moulded into any dish; and the other is so pungent and full of character that, it can mould any dish to give its character to it.
Can you break the myth of one common stereotype about North East cuisine?
The most common misconception is that ‘We eat anything and the food is not palatable to outsiders’. This belief often stems from a lack of familiarity with our cuisine's unique ingredients that are not found anywhere else in the country. However, it is increasingly being challenged. Northeast Indian cuisine is gaining recognition and appreciation among food enthusiasts worldwide for its depth of flavour, freshness, and diverse offerings. Moreover, the culinary practices are being explored and adapted by chefs outside the region, leading to new interpretations that blend traditional flavours with global influences.
The northeastern region of India is home to hundreds of tribes and sub-tribes, each with its own unique culinary traditions and cultural practices. For instance, I belong to the Garo tribe from the West Khasi Hills region of Meghalaya. Our villages are in close proximity to those of the Khasi communities. Despite this, our culinary traditions are distinctly different. Khasi cuisine emphasizes on fresh, natural flavours with a preference for gentle cooking methods, whereas Garo cuisine is characterised by bold flavours and preservation techniques such as smoking and fermenting.
One cooking lesson you picked up from your travels
During a trip near Ambur, I had the opportunity to learn from a wedding biryani maker who showed me the traditional methods used to create the Ambur-style Biryani. It involved mastering the balance of spices. I learned how the rice is cooked separately before being combined with the meat and spices. The biryani is then cooked on a slow flame, allowing the flavours to meld beautifully.
How are you using Social Media to educate people about the North East Cuisine?
I use social media as a platform to educate people about Northeast Indian cuisine through my YouTube channel and Instagram handle. I showcase a variety of recipes, providing step-by-step guides. Additionally, I also highlight stories of local indigenous people and cultural titbits that are often overlooked.
How has being on Masterchef changed your life?
This role has allowed me to promote and celebrate the rich culinary traditions of Northeast India on a larger platform and brought me closer to the people. It allows me to explore new ventures and contribute to the culinary landscape in innovative ways. It has been a catalyst for growth, not just in my career but also in my commitment to preserving and promoting our unique culinary heritage.
Your roadmap for 2024
Maintain consistency with my content on social media. I want to make sure that our efforts in creating value from excess farm produce are successful and sustainable in the long term through our food processing plant. I also aim to focus on self-improvement and strive to be a better person.