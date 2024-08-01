Chef Nambie Jessica Marak on taking North-East cuisine on a National map

A

The most common misconception is that ‘We eat anything and the food is not palatable to outsiders’. This belief often stems from a lack of familiarity with our cuisine's unique ingredients that are not found anywhere else in the country. However, it is increasingly being challenged. Northeast Indian cuisine is gaining recognition and appreciation among food enthusiasts worldwide for its depth of flavour, freshness, and diverse offerings. Moreover, the culinary practices are being explored and adapted by chefs outside the region, leading to new interpretations that blend traditional flavours with global influences.