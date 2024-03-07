Chef Sarah Todd opens her new bar and kitchen in Goa

You have had a couple of setbacks in your restaurant business. How did you deal with all that?

I was raised by a family of very strong, independent women. So, I always felt like I didn’t need any help. But Covid was tough. Luckily, I had time with my son. But mentally and financially it was difficult. At some point, I got very low emotionally and had to work on myself. So, I started researching and signed up for The Hoffman Process, a week-long group therapy in the UK. I was with 24 strangers without my phone or even a book. Sometimes, we were not even allowed to talk to each other. No one knew who I was since I did it in the UK. The therapy involves a lot of meditation, visualisation and taking yourself to a happy place. It helps you to not judge people and forgive any wrong things that people might have done to you. The seven days really helped me calm my mind and move on from certain things. I also did a weeklong programme involving Ayurveda, meditation and yoga near the Ganges. So, last year was all about self discovery.