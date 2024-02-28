MasterChef Shannon Bennett visits India for World On A Plate in Mumbai
Seamlessly blending the craft of gourmet dining with mixology, Diageo India recently organized an intimate dinner, named World On A Plate, showcasing the culinary skills of MasterChef Shannon Bennett, complemented by the exceptional Johnnie Walker Blue Label. The event, which took place at Jolie's unfolded as a sensory extravaganza, leaving an indelible mark on the palates. As this marked the celebrity chef's first visit to India, we talked to him about his Indian experience and more...
What is it about India's culinary scene that you like and would love to take with you to Australia?
I would love to take back the Butter Chicken recipe, its raw and original and would take back the identity from each state because it’s so diverse.
Australia is known for its diverse food culture. How do you incorporate this diversity into your dishes, and what regional influences do you find most intriguing?
I incorporate diversity into my dishes by sourcing ingredients from various ethnic markets, experimenting with fusion techniques, and staying true to traditional cooking methods. I find the regional influences of Indigenous Australian ingredients particularly intriguing, as well as the vibrant flavors of Southeast Asian, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern cuisines that have become integral parts of Australian culinary identity. These influences allow me to create unique and flavourful dishes that celebrate the multiculturalism of our country.
Are there any specific Australian ingredients or cooking techniques that you are excited to showcase during your time in Mumbai?
Western Australia Marrines, which are the freshwater crayfish, the truffle industry, and olive oil + avocado industry, and super proud of the trade relations between Australia and India.
One dish you regret making?
I don’t have too many regrets because I study all the recipes in detail, but the only regret would be a Pumpkin Cake I made for my 8 years old twins’ birthdays.
If you were a vegetable or fruit, which one would you be and why?
Mango because it’s my favourite fruit.
Chef Shannon Bennett, acclaimed for Vue de Monde, Melbourne's three-hatted gem, boasts a culinary empire spanning Café Vue, Bistro Vue, and more. For eight years, he's been a guiding force on MasterChef Australia, imparting expertise to home cooks. As he embarked on his debut visit to India, diners indulged in a feast featuring his iconic dishes like Parmesan Twist snack, Smoked Eggplant Terrine, and the famous Snickers Bar. Bennett's innovative approach promises a gastronomic journey where tradition and innovation converge in delightful harmony.