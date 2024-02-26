New in Town | Takumi: Where Mumbai meets Southeast Asia

Takumi presents unique performances that will enhance your dining experience to a whole new level. You can engage in the Bushi Act, which brings the spirit of the samurai to life. Experience the cultural essence of Japan with the Nihon Buyo, a dance form that gracefully combines elegance and tradition to tell stories through enchanting movements. The evening concludes with the Shibu Act, where mystery becomes the focal point, offering an unforgettable combination of culinary delights and captivating performances.