New in Town | Takumi: Where Mumbai meets Southeast Asia

The culinary landscape of Mumbai has welcomed yet another diner with the launch of Takumi, the city's newly opened progressive dining experience. The name is derived from the Japanese word for "artisan" and presents a gastronomic adventure infused with diverse and authentic flavors seamlessly blended with a modern twist.
Takumi is a venture that promises a unique culinary experience, blending tradition with innovation. It is established by Gaurav Parikh, Anuj Chug, Neeti Goel, Anuj Chu, Varun Chugh, and Ketul Parikh — the masterminds behind Richboyz Hospitality and owners of well-known brands such as All Saints, Raeeth, Occo, Secret Story, and more.
The building's design is influenced by Japanese culture, integrating features like bamboo trees and simple light fixtures. These design decisions capture the peaceful and balanced look commonly linked with Japanese architecture, establishing a sense of calm and elegance.
Crafted by Head Chef Passang Dorje Lama, the menu at Takumi presents a thoughtfully chosen array of Southeast Asian-inspired dishes. From the delightful Gaeng Keaw Whan with Jasmine Rice to the exquisite Grilled Prawn with Lemongrass, and the tempting Asparagus and Steamed Tofu Tossed in Oyster and Rice Wine, it promises an exceptional dining experience for Mumbai's food connoisseurs.
We don't just serve food; we curate an experience, we aim to immerse our patrons in the rich tapestry of Asian& Thai flavors, and artistry. From live performances inspired by the artistic heritage of Japan to the meticulous presentation of our culinary offerings, every aspect of Takumi is designed to create a memorable dining experience.
Gaurav Parikh, Founder of Takumi
Reinventing traditional cocktails, Takumi's bar program offers old-fashioned flavours with a contemporary spin. Curated by Head Mixologist Pranav Mithbavkar, the bar guarantees an exceptional range of cocktails, from Matcha-infused creations to those with a smoky touch, elevating the dining experience. Standout concoctions include The Madam Butterfly — a tequila-based beverage infused with butterfly pea flowers, and The Takumi Sour, which features Junmai sake with in-house whiskey foam, among others.
Takumi presents unique performances that will enhance your dining experience to a whole new level. You can engage in the Bushi Act, which brings the spirit of the samurai to life. Experience the cultural essence of Japan with the Nihon Buyo, a dance form that gracefully combines elegance and tradition to tell stories through enchanting movements. The evening concludes with the Shibu Act, where mystery becomes the focal point, offering an unforgettable combination of culinary delights and captivating performances.
Time: 12:00 pm onwards
Venue: Takumi, Savoy Chambers, Linking Rd, Santacruz West, Mumbai