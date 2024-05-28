‘When I don’t feel creative in kitchen, I go to Nature,’ says Chef Virgilio Martínez

What are the challenges of working with a menu that draws from various altitudes and eco-systems?

The most challenging part is to maintain consistency. Unlike other restaurants that just have to call their suppliers, we go to our suppliers for the ingredients. First we have to ensure through science that all the ingredients are 100 percent edible. Then we have to create a system to ensure all the seasons are good and the ingredients can come to the kitchen regularly. At times when we are unable to get a certain ingredient we have to switch to another dish and at times even change the menu. We are all about being local, farm to table and fair trade. But we are always exposed to the unknown.

Nature is a huge part of your menu at Central. How do you bring it to the plate?

When I feel that creativity is not happening in the kitchen, I go to nature. Sometimes I go to the amazon where I get to see beautiful landscapes. We try to recreate that beauty through our dishes. We are very local in our ingredients but very global in our creativity and techniques. The plating is artistic. The idea is to express the beauty of nature on the plate.

You have more than 100 varieties of salt in your pantry. How do different types of salt affect dishes?

Since origin and ecosystem play a huge part in our food we need to use ingredients that are part of one specific altitude. If we are creating a dish with ingredients found at 3000 meters over sea level, we only take ingredients from that altitude, including the salt. When I go to lower altitudes, say in the Amazon I have to use salt from the Amazon. It is strict but it gives us coherence and a reason to do what we do. Sometimes people say they are working with local ingredients. But it's not 100 percent local if you are using eggplant from your area but dousing it in seasonings and magical powers from China. Then there’s no reason to say that your food is local.