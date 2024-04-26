EXCL: In conversation with Chef Kunal Kapur on food, life, inspiration and lots more...

A

I did my schooling from Delhi, I am a B Com graduate but numbers are something that I was never good at. Though my family was very keen that I become a banker and further a chartered accountant but I didn't want to sit in one place and work. I am very restless and I get excited easily. Irony is I also easily bored out of things. I need some kind of simulation all the time. So I think entering the culinary school was just a fluke. Once I got into the college, and I entered kitchens, I instantly liked it. I started enjoying cooking for some reason. I don't know exactly why maybe it's because I saw my father and grandfather cooking in the kitchen and watching men cook was very normal for me. So I enjoyed the process and I thought that even after a hard day's work, it's very rewarding because you get to eat a lot of nice food, you know and that's where I decided that, hey, let's become a chef. I had the support of my family, they said, whatever you want to do, it's fine. As long as you are okay with it. We are okay with it. Ithink that gave me the push.