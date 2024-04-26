Try these three simple recipes to enjoy your laid-back summer noons

Summer is the season when people embrace and welcome the vibrancy with open arms. During this time, what folks also love to do is relish seasonal fruits, and spend time with family and friends indoors. So while you enjoy the comfort of your home, we list five refreshing recipes to beat the heat.
1. Tender Coconut pudding
This eggless pudding is not just easy to make but will also instantly become one of your favourites!
Ingredients:
1 tin of condensed milk
2 ½ packet of milk
Tender coconut water and its pulp
2 tablespoons of corn flour
2 tablespoons of gelatine
Method:
Boil one packet of milk and leave the other aside. You could refrigerate the other packet of milk or leave it at room temperature. Then, pour the condensed milk from the tin into a bowl. Mix boiled and cold milk, and then add it to the condensed milk. Make sure that the milk is twice the amount of condensed milk. Add the same amount (as milk) of tender coconut water with the pulp. Mix all these well and keep it aside.
Add half cup of milk with two table spoons of corn flour and two tablespoons of gelatine. Stir this mixture on low flame until it turns semi solid.
Lastly, add this mixture with the tender coconut mixture and leave it in the fridge for three hours. Garnish with nuts and you can even add chunks of mango and strawberry. What next? Just dig in!
2. Sweet and sour salad
This one is for people who love to have both sweet and savoury with a crunchy twist.
Ingredients
1 onion
1 capsicum
1 cucumber
½ green chilli
5 dates
½ spoon of sugar
½ spoon of salt
Roasted ground peanuts
Method
Chop the onion, capsicum, cucumber, green chilli and the dates very finely. Take homemade beaten curd, mix all the chopped ingredients well and place in the refrigerator. While serving the dish, you could garnish with roasted ground nuts and voila!
3. Panakam
Panakam is a traditional South Indian drink. This drink helps in keeping the body cool in summer and is a healthy drink for the gut.
Ingredients
½ cup of jaggery
3 cups of water
½ teaspoon of pepper powder
½ teaspoon cardamom powder
½ teaspoon dry ginger powder
2 tablespoons of lemon juice
Method
Soak jaggery in water for 30 minutes until it is well dissolved. Then, filter the jaggery water and add lemon juice. Next, add ginger powder, cardamom powder, pepper and salt. Mix all the ingredients and the drink is ready.
(Written by V. Aishwarya)