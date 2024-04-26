Try these three simple recipes to enjoy your laid-back summer noons

Summer is the season when people embrace and welcome the vibrancy with open arms. During this time, what folks also love to do is relish seasonal fruits, and spend time with family and friends indoors. So while you enjoy the comfort of your home, we list five refreshing recipes to beat the heat.

1. Tender Coconut pudding

This eggless pudding is not just easy to make but will also instantly become one of your favourites!

Ingredients:

1 tin of condensed milk

2 ½ packet of milk

Tender coconut water and its pulp

2 tablespoons of corn flour

2 tablespoons of gelatine

Method:

Boil one packet of milk and leave the other aside. You could refrigerate the other packet of milk or leave it at room temperature. Then, pour the condensed milk from the tin into a bowl. Mix boiled and cold milk, and then add it to the condensed milk. Make sure that the milk is twice the amount of condensed milk. Add the same amount (as milk) of tender coconut water with the pulp. Mix all these well and keep it aside.