Sun, sand, and smooth skin: Travel essentials for your upcoming summer vacay

Lather up with SPF

Block out those UV rays like a pro by slathering on some high SPF sunscreen – go for the broad-spectrum kind to keep both UVA and UVB rays at bay. Don’t forget to reapply SPF every two-three hours and every 40 minutes during water exposure. Sunscreen sprays come in handy for travel and for reapplication on the body. For the face sunscreen sticks are the best. And don't stop there! Top off your look with a stylish wide-brimmed hat, trendy sunglasses, and a breezy cover-up for extra sun protection while you’re out soaking up those summer vibes.

Ready-to-shine smooth skin

Prepare for vacation perfection with a quick exfoliation hack using body and face razors that double up as fantastic exfoliators. Glide the razor across your skin to whisk away dead cells, invigorate cell turnover, and create a flawless canvas for makeup application. These mini razors are the ultimate shortcut to luminous skin for any travel adventure -- whether spontaneous or planned! Remember, gentle strokes are the secret to avoiding irritation while promoting an even skin tone and minimising the appearance of fine lines. And here's a beauty truth: shaving won't make hair grow back thicker, coarser, or faster.

Travel-friendly skincare

Keep your skincare routine simple yet effective with travel-sized products. Essentials may include cleanser, moisturiser, face razor, sunscreen, and lip balm with SPF. Consider incorporating multi-purpose products such as tinted moisturisers or BB creams for added convenience.

Lightweight clothing

Dress to impress (while staying cool!) with lightweight and breezy clothing that screams summer vibes. Opt for versatile pieces that can be effortlessly mixed and matched to create a variety of Instagram-worthy outfits. Think quick-drying fabrics to keep you feeling fresh and wrinkle-resistant garments to save you from any ironing mishaps. It's all about staying chic and carefree on your summer adventure!