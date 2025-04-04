Chef Sushanta Sengupta speaks on introducing deboned fish recipes at this newly-opened Bengali fine diner in Delhi
The iconic Bengali fine diner, 6 Ballygunge Place has recently opened its doors in Delhi, leading to a spark of excitement about the Bengali and non-Bengali communities alike. Be it their authentic vegetarian recipes or fish, prawn and mutton recipes, chef Sushanta Sengupta shared that to make eating experiences seamless, he has even introduced deboned fish recipes at this outlet. We speak with Sushanta to know about this outlet and their future plans. Excerpts:
Are there any adaptations to the menu to cater to Delhi’s palate while staying true to Bengali cuisine? Is the menu the same as that of the Kolkata outlets?
Most of the dishes that we serve in Delhi are the ones that we serve in Kolkata, but our menu in Delhi has a few additional items that have been introduced especially for the city, like the Kolkata Biryani, Chap, Rezala and the Hussaini Kebab, which has influences from Mughlai cuisine.
This menu also features a touch of modern flair with innovative items such as Gondhoraj Pannacotta (pannacotta flavored with aromatic lime), Malpoa Cheesecake, Bhapa Doi Brûlée, and more. We have also introduced boneless versions of classic fish dishes to suit Delhiites’ preferences. The focus is on guiding diners on an immersive path through the cultural and culinary story of the region so that they can experience being in Bengal while dining in Delhi.
Delhi has a lot of non-residential Bengalis. What kind of dishes do they usually look for when they come to your restaurant?
The best kind of comfort food for any Bengali is, of course, fish and rice! We serve a variety of fish and prawn dishes which are top selling items for the local Bengalis in Delhi. To give these diners a truly authentic culinary experience, we source ingredients, in particular fish and major spices, from Kolkata, an action that confirms the food represents the authentic tastes of Bengali cuisine. In our mains, we have several revered classics, including Shorshe Ilish (hilsa fish cooked using a mustard sauce), Doi Maach (fish in a gravy made from yoghurt), and Daab Chingri (prawns cooked inside the tender coconut).
How have you trained your chefs? Are they all Bengalis?
The entire team has been hand-picked from our existing operations in Kolkata, and most of them are Bengali– ensuring that the time-honoured traditions of Bengali cuisine remain intact and that the flavours are a signature of the 6 Ballygunge Place name.
What kind of challenges have you faced in introducing Bengali fine dining to the Delhi audience?
Through our decades in Bengal across multiple outlets, we were always confident with Bengali guests and their preferences. To our pleasant surprise, the response has been overwhelming even in terms of our non-Bengali guests in Delhi. Delhiites love food and trying out new flavours which makes the city perfect for our brand, and we’ve heard rave reviews for the flavours and unique recipes that stand out in Delhi’s crowded restaurant market.
What makes Bengali cuisine stand out from other regional Indian cuisines?
The cuisine has been shaped by the region’s diverse history and climate. While there are common themes, Bengali cuisine also has regional variations, with different areas having their own unique dishes and cooking styles.
Bengali Cuisine stands out for its unique use of mustard oil, poppy seeds, and a focus on freshwater fish like Hilsa, along with a distinct flavour profile that often includes a lighter, less spicy approach compared to other regional Indian cuisines.
What's there in the pipeline next?
Since Delhi NCR is a vast metro, a single outlet won’t be enough. We're gearing up to launch another one soon and are also exploring expansion into other major metro cities across India.
Apart from Bengali cuisine, what kind of cuisines do you like to eat and cook?
Apart from Bengali cuisine, I have a deep appreciation for North Indian dhaba-style food—it's my go-to choice when dining out. My culinary background is in Oriental cuisine, and over the years, I’ve expanded my expertise while managing the food production operations across all my restaurants. This includes 6 Ballygunge Place (Bengali cuisine), The Wall (Oriental cuisine), and Ramanee (South Indian cuisine), with a total of 14 outlets. Each of these ventures reflects my passion for diverse regional and global flavors, ensuring an authentic and high-quality dining experience for our guests.
Where does Bengali cuisine stand in terms of popularity and flavours, globally?
Bengali cuisine is steadily gaining global recognition for its rich flavours and diverse offerings. When we launched the first 6 Ballygunge Place in Kolkata in 2002, there were only a handful of fine-dining Bengali restaurants in the city. Today, the landscape has transformed—every second new restaurant opening in Kolkata specialises in Bengali cuisine. This growing appreciation extends beyond Bengal, with metro cities across India witnessing a rise in upscale Bengali dining establishments. The unique balance of subtle and bold flavours, the emphasis on fresh ingredients, and the depth of traditional recipes are driving this cuisine’s increasing popularity both nationally and internationally.