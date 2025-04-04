Chef Sushanta Sengupta speaks on introducing deboned fish recipes at this newly-opened Bengali fine diner in Delhi

A

Most of the dishes that we serve in Delhi are the ones that we serve in Kolkata, but our menu in Delhi has a few additional items that have been introduced especially for the city, like the Kolkata Biryani, Chap, Rezala and the Hussaini Kebab, which has influences from Mughlai cuisine.

This menu also features a touch of modern flair with innovative items such as Gondhoraj Pannacotta (pannacotta flavored with aromatic lime), Malpoa Cheesecake, Bhapa Doi Brûlée, and more. We have also introduced boneless versions of classic fish dishes to suit Delhiites’ preferences. The focus is on guiding diners on an immersive path through the cultural and culinary story of the region so that they can experience being in Bengal while dining in Delhi.