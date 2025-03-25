‘I owe my success to Pizza’: Italian chef Pasqualino Barbasso on his gravity-defying pizza stunts

A journey through Italy

We finally sat to have a taste of Italy’s finest Neapolitan pizzas, risottos and artisanal pastas prepared by the chef. First, the highly recommended Sapori di Bosco — a bestseller in chef ’s pizzeria — came to our table. Meaning ‘flavour of the forest’, it was true to its name with toppings of earthy grilled Porcini mushrooms, umami-rich pork sausages and mildly spicy salami. The thin-handcrafted base, and harmonious blend of mozzarella cheese and tangy tomato base further lured our taste buds. As we savoured this, the chef busted some pizza myths. “One of the biggest myths is that pizza is just fast food—a real pizza takes time. Another is that making pizza is child’s play. Sure, anyone can throw toppings on the dough, but crafting an excellent pizza takes skill, intensity, and years of practice,” said the chef who had spent two decades mastering the craft and travelling to five continents with it. “I owe my success to it, and it has taken me around the world, connecting me with incredible people and cultures. Wherever I go, it’s there with me,” he said, bringing 10 variants of Neapolitan pizzas for the menu — from the veggie-loaded Rainbow, Chicken-loaded Old West to the nutty-indulgent Calabrese amongst others.