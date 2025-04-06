Japan on the table

In a country where anything ‘exotic’ is often equated with luxury, one chef has made it his mission to reframe Japanese food in India—not as an unattainable indulgence but as a homegrown experience steeped in history, simplicity, and deep cultural resonance. Brehadeesh Kumar, 27 year old co-founder of the popular Japanese restaurant Ginkgo’s has become the first non-Japanese individual to be appointed as a Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador.

Four years before that, Ginkgo opened in Mumbai and Pune. It is named after an ancient Japanese tree that symbolises love and duality. “My fascination with Japan began early. In second or third grade, my Hindi textbook had a chapter about an author’s who travels to Japan. His descriptions captured my imagination. When I was a child I used to collect coins and the Japanese coin in my collection stood out,” says Chef.

Kumar, an IHM Mumbai graduate, spent a year in Japan, honing his Japanese and mastering the art of confectionery. He gained hands-on experience at Kyoto’s Kikunoi Honten, a revered three-Michelin-star restaurant with a 180-year legacy. “I returned to India and realised the so-called Japanese restaurants in India weren’t serving anything a Japanese person would recognise as authentic,” he says.