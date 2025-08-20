Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed on how his dishes are literally re-imagined and not tasted and copied!

A

It’s always a journey and whatever you live up to, it will get inculated in your senses and that is what you put when you are cooking. My dad is from Punjab, the Himachal side, and my mom from Kanpur. So my growing up days were all about kadhi chawal as well as korma. Till my school days, it was more Punjabi food, Himachali food, and Awadhi food. And when I travelled from Lucknow to Delhi, I was forced to a different era of Mughlai and all the Punjabi style Delhi food, chole bhature, and things like that. That also got inculcated into me.

Next, when I moved onto Bengaluru, it was almost a 50 per cent shift since it is a metropolitan city. There you have to find your own comfort food. But honestly, the game changer was when I got transferred from Bengaluru to Kerala. It was like living in a foreign country. The culture and food habits are completely different — you don’t understand the language, nor do you understand the lifestyle. So, the dishes like the butternut kootu, Malabar tamarind curry, vada, all come from that part of the country.