Mumbai chef Sarfaraz Ahmed brings flavours from India to this limited-edition pop-up in Kolkata

Have you ever tried a cacao phuchka paired with the tangiest khatta paani? Well we did, and we are mind blown. No, this is not a chocolate phuchka stuffed unnecessarily with choco bits and brownies, but a utterly delicate cacao shell filled with lemon aguachile and mint. And who whipped it for us, Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed the from Michelin Star awarded Mumbai restaurant Tresind, who is in town for an amazing pop-up at the newly opened diner at The Westin Kolkata, Ruh-B-Ruh.

What else boasts the menu that Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed curated?

After that amazing flavourbomb, what graced our table next was Duck ghee roast, dal vada waffle and curry leaf honey. The melt-in-mouth shredded duck, tossed in an aromatic ghee roast curry was comforting yet appetising. And though not a huge fan of honey, the curry leaf flavoured one was really a game changer. With this spicy dish, comes a subtle tasting gin-based cocktail, Cardamom, with refreshing base notes of cucumber and basil, and with a slight hint of the aromatic spice. The ratio of the spice was just right, else, this could have tasted extremely overpowering.