Here’s a closer look at how Kolkata diners are celebrating the Hilsa season in the city

With monsoon, there spreads a smile on the face of most Bengali’s, because it’s the season of Ilish or hilsa. This short –seasoned fish is a beloved in every homes and diners around the rainy season and makes for a feast, an excuse for family gatherings and get-togethers for a good piece of Ilish. Indulge takes looks at what some of the city diners have in store for Ilish lovers, this year.
Babu Culture is back with the fourth season of Ilish Utsav at all its four outlets. From Ilish Macher Cutlet, Ilish Mosla Bhaja, Ilish Macher Dimer Ombol to Ilish Panikhola, Mawa Ghater Ilish Ullash (whole ilish) to a lot of other hilsa dishes, the menu is steeped in memories, adding a touch of modernity in items like the cutlet, fish finger and others.
One can also dig into the Babu Culture Ilish Platter or the most interesting Ilish Pati Sapta, in which hilsa slivers are cooked with jaggery, coconut and a dash of chilli, covered with rabri liquid. Available till mid- August across Gariahat, Salt Lake, Sodepur and Narendrapur outlets. Price Rs 205+ onwards.
Catch your beloved hilsa with a continental twist at Chapter 2’s Hilsa pop-up happening only on weekends this season. From the Hilsa Chowder soup in your starters to mains like Creamy mustard hilsa with herb butter rice, Hilsa Paella A la Valencia, Creamy spaghetti with hilsa, hilsa risotto, , spaghetti with grilled hilsa and parsley olive sauce and smoked hilsa, relish your most-loved fish in a new avatar. On July 25- 27 (might be extended during the season). Price Rs 325+ onwards.
Take a day off and head over to Vedic Village Spa Resort to unwind from the stressful life. And while you are at it, don’t forget to savour the fish treats from their annual Hilsa Festival. Happening at Yagna, gorge on dishes like Ilish Bhapa, Ilish Paturi and Ilish Polao to Hilsa à la Meunière, Hilsa Piccata with Olive Oil Mash, Hilsa Cutlet, Stir Fried Garlic Butter Hilsa, Chilli Basil Hilsa, Hilsa Fish Sticks, Hilsa Nicoise Salad, Hilsa Feuilletés, Hilsa-no-Maki Sushi. On till July 31
From shorshe Ilish , Doi Ilish and Kanchalonka Dhonepata Ilish to Ilish bhapa Paturi and Ilish Korma, don’t miss the essence of the Queen of this season at Novotel Kolkata hotel and Residencies’ Ilish Ache, Bhuribhoj Hobe taking place at Ministry of Kebabs. The elaborate menu has been curated by Executive sous chef Rana Mukherjee and evoked the rich flavours of Bengal, be it mustard marination or the slow cooked technique. Available till July 27. Price Rs 650 + onwards
Experience the magic of hilsa at Ilish Kotha in Orko’s Restaurant & Lounge Bar. From the heart of Bengal comes flavours and recipes like Ilish Tel Jhal, Bhaja Ilish, Ilish Biryani and much more. Enjoy the classic flavours till the season lasts. Available till Aug 17. Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+
Come monsoon and the love of ilish is constant. Head over to Ilish Truly bong at the heart of the city – Park Street- and take the advantage of their chef special Ilish preparation till the season lasts. From Sobuj Dwiper Ilish, Roshun bhapa Ilish, Ganga – Padma Ilish, to Ilish er Lyajar Tok, Daab Ilish, Ilisher Bharta and more; we bet you wouldn’t keep your hands off the Ilish till there are only bones left. Available till Aug 15. Price Rs 180+ onwards.
The Hilsa Festival at Gondhoraj- Flavours of Bengal has already started. Quickly head over to taste innovative flavours like Elish Kabiraji, Borishali Elish, Doodh Elish, Koromcha Elish or Elish Peti Sondesh. Ongoing. Price Rs 145 + onwards.
