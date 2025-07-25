Here’s a closer look at how Kolkata diners are celebrating the Hilsa season in the city

Babu Culture is back with the fourth season of Ilish Utsav at all its four outlets. From Ilish Macher Cutlet, Ilish Mosla Bhaja, Ilish Macher Dimer Ombol to Ilish Panikhola, Mawa Ghater Ilish Ullash (whole ilish) to a lot of other hilsa dishes, the menu is steeped in memories, adding a touch of modernity in items like the cutlet, fish finger and others.

One can also dig into the Babu Culture Ilish Platter or the most interesting Ilish Pati Sapta, in which hilsa slivers are cooked with jaggery, coconut and a dash of chilli, covered with rabri liquid. Available till mid- August across Gariahat, Salt Lake, Sodepur and Narendrapur outlets. Price Rs 205+ onwards.