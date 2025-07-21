Check out this quaint restaurant in Kolkata for hearty shareable meals

Looking to stop by to enjoy a hearty meal without drilling a hole in your pockets? Or around Park Street and want to settle down in a quieter place away from the buzz of the main hotspot? Then head over to Shaan’s Restaurant and Banquet as we did, on a drizzling afternoon and here’s everything that we ate and recommend for you to try.
Digging straight into the best munchies that you can get here is the Crispy chicken. Coated and crispy on the outside with juicy and fresh boneless chicken strips on the inside, cut to small pieces for culinary perfection, The Crispy chicken was lightly tossed in veggies and garnished with the white sesame seeds for the final conclusion to the dish.
The crunch when bitten into was to the T and its definitely that one starter you can order, sit with while sipping a cool drink and watch the world go by from the windows. And sip we did the Watermelon Refresher. A layer of watermelon chunks, ice cubes, mint and the inherent sweetness of the fruit without any added sugar re-energised our bodies and souls.
We next moved on to an Italian fare with White Cheesy Sauce Pasta. As the name suggests, it was cheesy and creamy with lots of oregano and chilli flakes for flavour. And yes, we bet you to stop after a bite! For those who want to have something light on their stomach , the Vegetable Hakka noodles always does the trick. Peppery noodles with fresh vegetables with a slight hint of tomato sauce would be the comfort food you have been craving for.
A combination of butter-brushed Garlic Naan and Kadhai Chicken was the heavy meal we ended our lunch with. Interestingly, as the Dhania and its aroma enhanced the taste of the chicken pieces, what could have been better in elevating the flavours was lessening the oil which formed a large layer on the dish.
But all in all, Shaan’s Restaurant and Banquet is definitely a place to stop by, when you are hungry and are looking budget options.
Open from noon to 11 pm
Price for two (approx.): Rs 800+
Location: 190 A AJC Bose Road
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.