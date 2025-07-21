Check out this quaint restaurant in Kolkata for hearty shareable meals

Digging straight into the best munchies that you can get here is the Crispy chicken. Coated and crispy on the outside with juicy and fresh boneless chicken strips on the inside, cut to small pieces for culinary perfection, The Crispy chicken was lightly tossed in veggies and garnished with the white sesame seeds for the final conclusion to the dish.

The crunch when bitten into was to the T and its definitely that one starter you can order, sit with while sipping a cool drink and watch the world go by from the windows. And sip we did the Watermelon Refresher. A layer of watermelon chunks, ice cubes, mint and the inherent sweetness of the fruit without any added sugar re-energised our bodies and souls.