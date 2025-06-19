This Kolkata cafe has a vibrant new summer salad and cooler menu

This summer, escape the city heat and dive into a refreshing culinary experience as Newtown's European-themed diner, Café Courtyard has introduced a vibrant Summer salad and Cooler menu. True to its Mediterranean soul and continental flair, the new menu celebrates seasonal ingredients, light textures, and bold, refreshing flavours—crafted to uplift your senses.
With its signature white walls, blooming bougainvillea, and sunlit courtyard, the space invites guests to relax, reconnect, and indulge in soulful experiences.
Owner Sudarshana Dutt Chakladar shares, “We believe in getting creative with the freshest flavours that summer brings, and that’s exactly what our new Summer Salads & Coolers Menu is all about. Our chefs have thoughtfully curated a selection that’s light, vibrant, and refreshingly different. This menu is our way of celebrating summer on a plate and in a glass, with ingredients and combinations that capture the essence of the season.”
The Summer Salad menu brings together global flavours and wholesome freshness. Highlights include the Moroccan couscous salad with roasted veggies and lemon–olive oil, the hearty Sausage garden medley with chicken or pork sausages, and the comforting BLT pasta salad featuring smoky bacon, pasta, and greens. Classic salad lovers will enjoy the Santorini Greek salad, while the Tuscan chicken pasta salad and Bistro chicken salad offer rustic, protein-rich choices. For something indulgent, try the Garlic butter surf & turf salad with prawns, chicken, and crisp greens.
The Summer coolers are handcrafted to quench your thirst and lift your mood. From the bold Spiced guava breeze and tangy Sunburst citrus spritz, to the creamy Golden mango bliss and fragrant Blushing lychee rose, each cooler offers a different seasonal vibe. The Emerald kiwi cooler, Lychee mint sparkler, and Tropical coconut latte round off the line-up with playful, refreshing twists.
Whether you’re brunching with friends or seeking a calm solo escape, Café Courtyard’s new offerings promise a sensory delight in every bite and sip.
Price for two: INR 700+
Timing: 9 am–10.30 pm (Weekdays) | 9 am–11 pm (Weekends)
Address- CD 71, Ground Floor, Street 254, Action Area 1C, New Town, Kolkata – 700156. Landmark: Near CB Block Market
The festival will be on till June 30, 2025
