This Kolkata cafe has a vibrant new summer salad and cooler menu

Owner Sudarshana Dutt Chakladar shares, “We believe in getting creative with the freshest flavours that summer brings, and that’s exactly what our new Summer Salads & Coolers Menu is all about. Our chefs have thoughtfully curated a selection that’s light, vibrant, and refreshingly different. This menu is our way of celebrating summer on a plate and in a glass, with ingredients and combinations that capture the essence of the season.”

The Summer Salad menu brings together global flavours and wholesome freshness. Highlights include the Moroccan couscous salad with roasted veggies and lemon–olive oil, the hearty Sausage garden medley with chicken or pork sausages, and the comforting BLT pasta salad featuring smoky bacon, pasta, and greens. Classic salad lovers will enjoy the Santorini Greek salad, while the Tuscan chicken pasta salad and Bistro chicken salad offer rustic, protein-rich choices. For something indulgent, try the Garlic butter surf & turf salad with prawns, chicken, and crisp greens.