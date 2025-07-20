We checked out Rajarhat’s newest gastropub and rooftop deck with memorable flavours served on the plate

For momo and dimsum lovers we would recommend Prawn hargao with a hint of spice and Broccoli and water chestnut which was more on the non-spicy note. When with friends, the Spicy Chicken Pizza on the flatbread, tangy sauce, whole spices chicken strips complete with melted cheese would be the perfect grab.

Before moving on to the mains we checked out their bar offering – the refreshing vodka-based Blue Maria followed by the unforgettable Pesto Garlic Cottage Cheese Steak. What stood out was the thick pesto sauce unlike anything we had ever tasted. Apart from a generous dollop on top, there’s also an extra serving that comes with the dish for you to play with the flavour profile.