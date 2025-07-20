We checked out Rajarhat’s newest gastropub and rooftop deck with memorable flavours served on the plate

Want to enjoy the monsoon drizzle with friends and family, go for a quiet date or just chill out devouring multi-cuisine flavours? This new spot in Kolkata can be a go-to option. We hopped over to check out the Dizzzy Dragon Gastropub & Sky Garden, with its three levels of indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the street. The melodious music in the background and seeing the world go by from the window seat was a welcome change from the deadlines and hurriedness of regular life. The Food? Needs to be cherished slowly with each flavour allowed to burst in your mouth.
The Creamy malai broccoli hanging from the skewers drenched in gooey malai could make a not broccoli lover ask for another plate. A hint of lime juice over this cheesy and smokey vegetable gave an added punch. Next, we reveled in flavours influenced from the K-culture. The Korean Chicken Bao with its soft bao buns, tangy BBQ chicken strips and juicy lettuce along with pickled carrots and cucumber which we laid on top was a love letter from Korea we wouldn’t mind receiving more of.
For momo and dimsum lovers we would recommend Prawn hargao with a hint of spice and Broccoli and water chestnut which was more on the non-spicy note. When with friends, the Spicy Chicken Pizza on the flatbread, tangy sauce, whole spices chicken strips complete with melted cheese would be the perfect grab.
Before moving on to the mains we checked out their bar offering – the refreshing vodka-based Blue Maria followed by the unforgettable Pesto Garlic Cottage Cheese Steak. What stood out was the thick pesto sauce unlike anything we had ever tasted. Apart from a generous dollop on top, there’s also an extra serving that comes with the dish for you to play with the flavour profile.
Before moving on the Indian mains, we got a glimpse of richness of the dishes with Mutton Adraki Panja. The soft and succulent meat tore off quite easily from the bones and melted in our mouth. The Garlic Naan and Rogan Josh was the perfect meal our stomach was craving for. The smokey, buttery and pungent garlic naan with the spicy gravy and succulent mutton made us full.
But there was always space for desserts! The Rose flavoured sweet and milky Rose Tres Leches Sponge cake with rose petals and chocolate shavings was wiped off in a jiffy but the best – Double Chocolate- was saved for the last. Pure chocolate ecstasy in a jar with white chocolate and thick chocolate layer in the bottom was a blissful ending to the meal.
At Ayat, Tower-2, Chinar Park
Opening time 12 noon – midnight
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+
