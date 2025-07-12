Here's what we recommend at the limited-edition dim sum festival at this Pan-Asian diner in South Kolkata

The first on our plate was the Chilli coriander avocado sui mai. It works well even for those who aren’t a fan of the green wonder fruit. Mildly spiced and filling, this goes well with a ginger-scallion spicy dip. If you have a low spice tolerance, this can be your pick, if not, feel free to pour oodles of chilli oil before you savour it. The Veg seasonal mango dumpling was all things good. This subtly tasting crunchy veggie stuffing, when dipped in a homemade mango and cream dip, and a hint of chilli oil was sweet, savoury and spicy at the same time.

The Chicken gyoza dumpling, a Japanese pan-fried dumpling, served with a robust black bean pepper sauce, is that cheat meal that you would indulge into on a rainy evening. On the other hand, the Five spice wrapped pork in pakchoy was a treat to our palate. The meaty, juicy, savoury goodness, paired with a slight crunch from the pakchoy, offered deep umami notes.