Here's what we recommend at the limited-edition dim sum festival at this Pan-Asian diner in South Kolkata

A delectable plate of dim sum is always comforting to relish on a rainy day. Made with a variety of stuffing, getting that perfect texture is the trickiest part while cooking the apparently simple dish, and it seems The Yellow Turtle has perfected the art. We dropped in to taste the limited-edition dim sum menu at this Pan-Asian diner in South Kolkata, and we couldn‘t just stop gorging on these soft tasty balls.
While they have always created a buzz around the specially-curated Asian fare, the small yet flavoursome dim sum menu was wellthought out. It comprises five dim sums—two vegetarian, one chicken, one seafood, and one pork variant.
The first on our plate was the Chilli coriander avocado sui mai. It works well even for those who aren’t a fan of the green wonder fruit. Mildly spiced and filling, this goes well with a ginger-scallion spicy dip. If you have a low spice tolerance, this can be your pick, if not, feel free to pour oodles of chilli oil before you savour it. The Veg seasonal mango dumpling was all things good. This subtly tasting crunchy veggie stuffing, when dipped in a homemade mango and cream dip, and a hint of chilli oil was sweet, savoury and spicy at the same time.
The Chicken gyoza dumpling, a Japanese pan-fried dumpling, served with a robust black bean pepper sauce, is that cheat meal that you would indulge into on a rainy evening. On the other hand, the Five spice wrapped pork in pakchoy was a treat to our palate. The meaty, juicy, savoury goodness, paired with a slight crunch from the pakchoy, offered deep umami notes.
The star of the show though, was yet to arrive at our table. And it had to be the Seafood dim sum. What we liked in it the most was that it had no facade, not many spices, just some basic seasoning, and the luxurious filling of minced lobster, prawn and sea bass did all the talking. The dim sum had a thin coating, and when dunked into a spicy, sweet oyster soy chilli dip, it just melted in our mouths.
On till July end.
Price range: INR 299-399++.
12 pm to 11.30 pm.
At Hindustan Park, Ballygunge.
