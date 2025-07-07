Curated from scratch with lots of love, this Kolkata cafe has stolen our hearts

No Strings Attached, a newly opened café in Salt Lake, felt like a breath of fresh air the moment we walked in. While most cafés are all about maximalist wall paintings and décor elements, this one looked serene, with a hint of light teal blue, lots of indoor plants, paper lampshades, and colourful origami birds handmade by one of the owners, singer Upal Sengupta. It’s the kind of place you’d love to drop by for a hearty breakfast, a wholesome lunch, or a cup of coffee as you unwind after a hectic day.

What we liked in this newly-opened Salt Lake cafe, No Strings Attached?

Like us, don’t forget to grab a seat by the window to enjoy sundowners or the rains. A passion project by five friends, Birojit Paul, Kaushik Basu, Debaditya Chatterjee, Upal Sengupta, and Jayalipi Datta, the initial concept was to open a studio space-cum-café where people could jam and enjoy food and coffee, but that didn’t work out. The café has been painstakingly decorated by the owners, right from handpicked crockery and upholstery to deciding upon the menu and space management.