Kolkata's newest gem delivers a multi-sensory sizzling vegetarian experience

On a pleasant afternoon of a weekday, as we made our way to the corridors of the newly opened restaurant Sizzfire, the sizzling sound and warm aroma wafting from the kitchen were enough to set the sensory mood for the noon. Nestled on the ever-bustling Elgin Road, Sizzfire is a newly opened vegetarian restaurant that wears its heart on its hot plate. Whether you're out for a family lunch or catching up with friends, this place is an absolute haven for sizzler lovers.
Our culinary journey began with a welcome drink — the Aam Pataka mocktail. Just like its name, it was an explosive blend of sweet, salty, and tangy notes. Refreshing and zesty, it instantly prepped our palates for the sizzling adventure ahead. A must-try, especially for the summer heat.
Soon arrived our starter: Tandoori Lahori Aloo Kabab, served smoking hot on a platter. The outer crust was perfectly charred, and the insides were soft, well-spiced, and loaded with robust North Indian flavours. Paired with the drink, it was the ideal prelude to the main course.
No sizzler feast is complete without something Mexican, and Sizzfire delivered just that. The Mexican Sizzler was visually stunning — served on cabbage leaves over a hot iron platter, it featured Mexican rice, jacket potatoes, and a zesty pepper-garlic sauce. Every spoonful had texture, spice, and that unmistakable sizzle we were craving. It’s the kind of dish that invites you and your friends to dive in together, spoons first and no hesitation.
Taking a detour to the East, we also tried their Japanese Sizzler — a surprisingly healthy option for those watching calories. Soba noodles with a side of mushy rice and a generous serving of teriyaki-glazed vegetables created a well-balanced plate. The slightly bitter-sweet aftertaste of the noodles paired beautifully with the softness of the rice — comforting, clean, and soulful.
Just when we thought we were done, came the grand finale: Salted Caramel and Chocolate Sizzler. A warm brownie, melting vanilla ice cream, and hot caramel-chocolate drizzle created a symphony of textures, bursting bubbles, and temperatures. It was indulgent, nostalgic, and absolutely divine.
We ended our visit with a quick, cheesy photo at their selfie booth as the lighting was perfect, much like the meal.
Address- Regency Building, Elgin Road, Kolkata
Timings- 11 am- 10:30 pm
Price for two (approx.)- 1300/- +
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.