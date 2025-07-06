Kolkata's newest gem delivers a multi-sensory sizzling vegetarian experience

Our culinary journey began with a welcome drink — the Aam Pataka mocktail. Just like its name, it was an explosive blend of sweet, salty, and tangy notes. Refreshing and zesty, it instantly prepped our palates for the sizzling adventure ahead. A must-try, especially for the summer heat.

Soon arrived our starter: Tandoori Lahori Aloo Kabab, served smoking hot on a platter. The outer crust was perfectly charred, and the insides were soft, well-spiced, and loaded with robust North Indian flavours. Paired with the drink, it was the ideal prelude to the main course.

No sizzler feast is complete without something Mexican, and Sizzfire delivered just that. The Mexican Sizzler was visually stunning — served on cabbage leaves over a hot iron platter, it featured Mexican rice, jacket potatoes, and a zesty pepper-garlic sauce. Every spoonful had texture, spice, and that unmistakable sizzle we were craving. It’s the kind of dish that invites you and your friends to dive in together, spoons first and no hesitation.