Your favourite Italian restaurant has opened doors on Park Street in Kolkata

If you are craving some Italian food, head over to one of your beloved Italian joints, which has just opened its newest outlet on Park Street. Fabbrica, which opened its doors to people in the food hotspot of the city, comes in a new avatar while retaining its signature dishes and flavours. The interior screamed of Italy the moment we entered the long doors. The venue was a show-stopper, done up elegantly in pastel shades with large black and white photo frames hung on the walls and decorated with green plants. A flight of stairs led us to a more cosy seating while the ground floor was all about being casual. An additional attraction at the venue is its distinctly decorated in-house bar.
We kicked off lunch with the Gnocchi butter sage. These soft and warm gnocchi with a handful amount of cheese had a velvety texture. The sage added subtle flavouring and broke away from the cheese and flour. One can add seasonings and chilli flakes to their liking to further enhance the taste. We sipped it along with a refreshing cocktail, Verano with coffee and lemon notes.
Up next was Mafaldine ragu which resembled the perfect lasagna. Mafaldine spaghetti layered between mildly spicy lamb mince was the perfect combination of savoury with a slight zing. It was followed by Asparagus risotto. When tasting Italian flavours, we could not have missed out on this one. Creamy, cheesy, short short-grained rice with bits of asparagus for the crunch along with shredded cheese strings on top was indeed a very cheesy affair. We took a break after devouring the plate and sipped on Verde on Verde, whose cucumber and mint flavours were very enticing.
Saving the signature dish for the last was the evergreen classic from Italy- the pizza. The Margherita con bufala made fresh before our eyes at the wood fire oven was thick-crusted, with a generous amount of pizza sauce, thick melted cheese circles, and topped with basil leaves. The slightly smokey flavour of the crust complemented the savouryness of the cheese. We further played with the flavours and added our own seasonings as per our taste. And yes, we could totally come back for endless slices of warm pizza with undeniably long cheese strings!
Lastly, we wrapped up lunch with their most- loved Tiramisu. This layered dessert, high on coffee notes and dusted with cocoa powder won our hearts. We recommend a visit to the new outlet for wholesome meals, refreshing beverages, and spending quality time with loved ones.
At 18 A Park Street
Noon – 11:30 pm
Price for two (approx.): Rs 2500+