Your favourite Italian restaurant has opened doors on Park Street in Kolkata

If you are craving some Italian food, head over to one of your beloved Italian joints, which has just opened its newest outlet on Park Street. Fabbrica, which opened its doors to people in the food hotspot of the city, comes in a new avatar while retaining its signature dishes and flavours. The interior screamed of Italy the moment we entered the long doors. The venue was a show-stopper, done up elegantly in pastel shades with large black and white photo frames hung on the walls and decorated with green plants. A flight of stairs led us to a more cosy seating while the ground floor was all about being casual. An additional attraction at the venue is its distinctly decorated in-house bar.

We kicked off lunch with the Gnocchi butter sage. These soft and warm gnocchi with a handful amount of cheese had a velvety texture. The sage added subtle flavouring and broke away from the cheese and flour. One can add seasonings and chilli flakes to their liking to further enhance the taste. We sipped it along with a refreshing cocktail, Verano with coffee and lemon notes.