This popular restaurant in Kolkata has a new and envious menu

With the festive season ongoing, if you are looking for a place to chill out with friends, cousins, and loved ones, check out T.G.I Friday’s revamped menu which offers you a plethora of gastronomic delights this season. We went over to find out what’s new on the table and here’s what we recommend for you to try out.

Up first, to set the mood was the Basil peach cooler, a refreshing and minty peach-flavoured cocktail that awakened our senses. We paired it up with the Ultimate Potato Skin appetizer. These fried potato skin cups with a cheesy potato mash served with sprinkled green onions, bacon bits, and a handsome dollop of burrata were crispy from the outside with a filling that melted in the mouth.