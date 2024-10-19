This popular restaurant in Kolkata has a new and envious menu

With the festive season ongoing, if you are looking for a place to chill out with friends, cousins, and loved ones, check out T.G.I Friday’s revamped menu which offers you a plethora of gastronomic delights this season. We went over to find out what’s new on the table and here’s what we recommend for you to try out.
Up first, to set the mood was the Basil peach cooler, a refreshing and minty peach-flavoured cocktail that awakened our senses. We paired it up with the Ultimate Potato Skin appetizer. These fried potato skin cups with a cheesy potato mash served with sprinkled green onions, bacon bits, and a handsome dollop of burrata were crispy from the outside with a filling that melted in the mouth.
The make-your-own Fajita came to make eating fun, creative, and personalised affair. With options like cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and burrata, to choose from, we got down to experimenting with the dish which was served along with a tangy tomato salsa. Before indulging ourselves in the attractive main course, we took a breather with the Ultimate Blackberry Island tea cocktail. This drink had a very fruit-forward note with a tinge of citrus. The blackberry fruit pieces were an added delight.
The Sizzling cottage cheese veg fajita with its medium spice level made for a great vegetarian option followed by the Cajun Shrimp and chicken pasta, a welcome break with the addition of the seafood in this cheesy Italian dish. And the best was saved for the last with the Wingman Burger. Full of lettuce leaves, tomato slices, and a fat succulent chicken pattie, the burger is a must-have recommendation. Juicy, tangy, and meaty it fits all the ticks for a heavenly burger.
As we neared the end of our lunch, we were greeted by Cookies and Cream madness, the bountiful dessert that had our hearts. This ice cream disc sandwiched between cookie discs and drizzled with a handful of chocolate sauce was the perfect way to end the meal.
T.G.I Fridays surely stands out as a wonderful place with a variety of choices to fulfill your hunger cravings and spend quality time with near ones.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 3000
At Forum Mall, Elgin Road