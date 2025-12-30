Chef Fabrizio Marino decodes how he plays up with Maldivian ingredients in Italian cooking

Okay, honestly, how many times have you tasted a dessert made with a variety of tomatoes, or even heard about the same? The popular Italian chef Fabrizio Marino made us taste it and that was definitely one of the high points of our Maldives trip this year. We met chef Fabrizio at the food festival at Just Veg restaurant, in Atmosphere Kanifushi, the first-ever vegetarian restaurant to open in the country.

The Tuscan culinary maverick, celebrated for bringing creative vegan and vegetarian fine dining into the spotlight, is known for dishes that are at once delicate and bold – transforming fruits, vegetables, and herbs into vibrant stories on a plate. An ardent follower of Lord Krishna, Fabrizio says the beauty of India increased for him manifolds after his visit to Dwarka, the city of Lord Krishna.

Along with that what really intrigued us is his love for vegetarian food. We hurled questions at him while he taught us to make the perfect gnocchi, and he happily answered what makes him return to the Just Veg food festival every year, and how he blends Maldivian food culture with Italian. Excerpts: