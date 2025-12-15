Soak up the joys of tropical island living at these two resort destinations in the Maldives

It's impossible to realise how burntout you are until you're greeted by a tail-wagging baby shark. We took in the sight as our speedboats arrived at the North Malé Atoll in the Maldives. The teal blue sea and its calmness amidst the chaotic waves made our hearts content as we geared up to soak in all the goodness that this escapade to the underrated tropical island had to offer.

The journey from Malé to our first stop, Oblu Xperience Ailafushi, was a mere 20-minute ride.

Want to explore the Maldives? Start with Ailafushi and Kanifushi

We decided to take a quick look at La Promenade and grab a filling lunch, after checking in at a swish water villa, our home for the next two and a half days. Each of the water villas stretched into the dazzling lagoon, accessed by a wooden jetty, where manta rays, turtles, and baby sharks play. Each overwater retreat, shaped like a dhoni (traditional Maldivian boat), created a feeling of intimacy, stoking the romantic in us.

We realised nothing could be a better spot for honeymooning couples than this. Be it the cosy attached pools or the sprawling washrooms, the spaces in these villas seem to conspire to create a romantic atmosphere. Sunlight pours in through the open panels in the washroom in abundance, warming you up even while you have a cold shower. The soft sound of waves adds to the ambience, furthering the romantic vibes.