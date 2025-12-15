Soak up the joys of tropical island living at these two resort destinations in the Maldives

It's impossible to realise how burntout you are until you're greeted by a tail-wagging baby shark. We took in the sight as our speedboats arrived at the North Malé Atoll in the Maldives. The teal blue sea and its calmness amidst the chaotic waves made our hearts content as we geared up to soak in all the goodness that this escapade to the underrated tropical island had to offer.
The journey from Malé to our first stop, Oblu Xperience Ailafushi, was a mere 20-minute ride.
We decided to take a quick look at La Promenade and grab a filling lunch, after checking in at a swish water villa, our home for the next two and a half days. Each of the water villas stretched into the dazzling lagoon, accessed by a wooden jetty, where manta rays, turtles, and baby sharks play. Each overwater retreat, shaped like a dhoni (traditional Maldivian boat), created a feeling of intimacy, stoking the romantic in us.
We realised nothing could be a better spot for honeymooning couples than this. Be it the cosy attached pools or the sprawling washrooms, the spaces in these villas seem to conspire to create a romantic atmosphere. Sunlight pours in through the open panels in the washroom in abundance, warming you up even while you have a cold shower. The soft sound of waves adds to the ambience, furthering the romantic vibes.
Day one had us lazing around, soaking in the nature and preparing us for the next day, which kick-started with a hearty breakfast at the all-day diner Element X, and a tour around the island. The best part was a visit to the “adult” island of Lobigili, meaning the “island of love” in Dhivehi. The intimate water villas with even bigger bathrooms, and hanging hammocks on the ocean got us really imaginative. The Ylang Ylang diner on the island boasted contemporary, global flavours with an Italian twist got us excited.
After a choice of salads, sushi, pizzas, and of course tuna, what we loved the most was the spicy and tangy Red Thai curry pasta. Don’t come after us, but fusion Italian food is a global concept now, it seems!
The evening was one of the most memorable ones in 2025, as we sat on the deck of a cruise watching the sky change its hue slowly, and then all at once. The feeling was surreal. A vast, deep, blue ocean, a few sharks and dolphins hovering around you and the canopy of sky are enough reasons to realise how tiny we and our problems are. Dinner was special that day.
Served under a starlit night, the Surf and Turf menu at Copper Pot Food Truck was amazing to say the least. We settled for a medium rare steak, grilled lobster, a basket of fries, and wine to cut through all that greasiness.
We started the next day early with a salty dip in the ocean. We changed into our snorkelling gear and went as deep as we could into the crystal-clear waters to spot our favourite sea buddies. If you are one of those adventurous kinds, do not miss kayaking, snorkelling, scuba or jet-skiing. All this would surely become some of the most memorable moments of your life.
The relaxing afternoon spa at ELE|NA Ayur Spa was all that our aching bodies craved after hours of swimming and watersports. Tropical gardens, ethereal ocean views, and airy interiors in earthy hues made the spa experience a cherished one. And the insanely flavourful orange tea post the ritual was the cherry on top.
The surprises weren’t over yet. We got ready for the final dinner and waited to be picked up by our buggy to reach Only Blu, the underwater restaurant, and no wonder the best things always come in the end. Stepping into the underwater restaurant felt otherworldly. As we walked into the blue-light-lit diner, glass panes on both sides of the space helped us greet the fish, planktons, corals and of course, quick glimpses of baby sharks who passed by before saying a hi!
Don’t give the following dishes a miss while dining here — Maldivian yellowfin tuna poke, with a ginger and mango dressing, Rihaakuru wahoo with Kerala parotta, and the traditional Maldivian dessert Addubondi.
The next day took us to Atmosphere Kanifushi, which seemed like a hidden island, set which felt like a slice of tropical luxury. If you have watched Julia Roberts’ film Eat, Pray, Love, you probably would understand what we are trying to say.
Some places are best experienced, where you would be able to chase the endless expanse of the ocean while the golden sand caresses your feet and the crisp air fills your lungs. Nestled in the stunning yet sparsely populated Lhaviyani Atoll, Atmosphere Kanifushi was everything that we described above. After a 40-minute seaplane ride from Malé International Airport, our arrival at the property was made truly memorable with local music and dance.
What really caught our attention was the starkly different vibes at the two properties. While Oblu Xperience Ailafushi was all about a luxe resort stay, all prim and proper, Atmosphere Kanifushi asked you to slow down, to breathe, to take a step back, and every corner of the property resonated with that.
Our stay during the second leg of our trip was all that we had wanted, peaceful. We stayed at the sunset beach villas, boasting beautiful rooms with high ceilings, creme walls, and wooden flooring that wove the magic of the locale in their design. And the washroom, the size of any standard bedroom and a bathtub in the open with trees surrounding you. Time literally stopped here. The sun-soaked days with a stunning lagoon view in the morning and dazzling Maldivian orange sunsets in the evening made us feel poetic. With every wave, we felt calmer.
The property at Kanifushi has a few sprawling diners, The Pier Six, The Spice, Teppanyaki Grill, and we experienced all of these, but the fact that the fifth edition of the food festival, curated by notable Italian chef Fabrizio Marino, at their vegetarian fine diner Just Veg, coincided with our trip, just made it even more flavoursome.
The chef, besides teaching us the simplest methods to make gnocchi (during the cooking session in the afternoon), shared how every year he presents himself at the Just Veg Festival with the ideas he is developing in Italy at his restaurant, Ristorante Maggese. He adapts them and tweaks them to the Maldivian context, whipping up dishes that we had not even remotely imagined…like an avocado, beetroot and wasabi tartare or a dessert made with a variety of tomatoes.
While we enjoyed the water activities at Ailafushi, we learnt something new here… fishing, that too in the middle of the sea. It made us realise how every fish that reaches our plate has had hours of waiting, all caught manually, especially since because fishing nets aren’t used in the Maldives. So, bulk fishing, not possible, really, rather only being thankful.
Another pampering session was much required before we flew back to the chaos, and Essens Wellness and Spa did the perfect curtain call.
If we were to plan for a fun family trip, with an adrenaline rush, we probably would have planned a trip a OBLU Xperience Ailafushi, but for a romantic getaway or to unwind and stay rooted, Atmosphere Kanifushi would be the go-to place.