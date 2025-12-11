What to explore in Jakarta, Indonesia, the World’s new Largest City!
Before we tell you about all the lovely places to visit in this destination, let’s learn how Jakarta earned a new title. The title of the world’s most populous urban area has officially shifted, with Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, now claiming the top spot. A new report, the World Urbanisation Prospects 2025 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, confirms Jakarta’s rise in it’s demographic momentum.
The world’s most populous urban area has lots of touristy spots worth visiting!
This monumental shift sees Jakarta’s extended metropolitan region now home to an estimated 42 million residents, vaulting it past the long-reigning champion, Tokyo. The Japanese capital, which had previously held the title for decades, now sits in third place with approximately 33 million residents.
Jakarta offers a mesmerising blend of Dutch colonial history, local culture and modernity. Travellers planning a visit to this city have tons to explore in the world’s newest largest city beginning with Kota Tua (Old Town), once known as Batavia. Wander the cobblestone Fatahillah Square and check out its well-preserved Dutch colonial buildings, many of which now house museums like the Jakarta History Museum. The National Monument, Monas, stands tall in Merdeka Square, featuring a 132-metre marble obelisk with a golden flame at its peak and is the iconic symbol of Indonesia’s independence.
Cultural Village
The magnificent Istiqlal Mosque is the largest in Southeast Asia, standing directly across from the neo-Gothic Jakarta Cathedral, providing a powerful visual symbol of religious tolerance and co-existence in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation. Head to the Sunda Kelapa Old Port to witness the traditional Phinisi wooden sailing schooners still in active use — a vivid link to Indonesia’s maritime heritage. Alternatively, the Taman Mini Indonesia Indah park offers fascinating glimpses into the architecture and cultures of the nation’s many provinces.
Setu Babakan, The Betawi Cultural Village, is a designated area in South Jakarta dedicated to preserving the culture of the indigenous people of Jakarta, the Betawi. It's built around a lake. Watch traditional performances like Ondel-ondel (giant puppet shows), Lenong theater and Gambang Kromong music. You can also try authentic Betawi cuisine like Kerak Telor (spicy omelet) and see replicas of traditional Betawi houses.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.