What to explore in Jakarta, Indonesia, the World’s new Largest City!

This monumental shift sees Jakarta’s extended metropolitan region now home to an estimated 42 million residents, vaulting it past the long-reigning champion, Tokyo. The Japanese capital, which had previously held the title for decades, now sits in third place with approximately 33 million residents.

Jakarta offers a mesmerising blend of Dutch colonial history, local culture and modernity. Travellers planning a visit to this city have tons to explore in the world’s newest largest city beginning with Kota Tua (Old Town), once known as Batavia. Wander the cobblestone Fatahillah Square and check out its well-preserved Dutch colonial buildings, many of which now house museums like the Jakarta History Museum. The National Monument, Monas, stands tall in Merdeka Square, featuring a 132-metre marble obelisk with a golden flame at its peak and is the iconic symbol of Indonesia’s independence.