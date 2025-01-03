The culinary symphony of chef Tarun Sibal: A journey across India

Making of a Chef

Growing up in a Delhi household steeped in the catering business, Tarun’s path to the kitchen seemed predestined. He graduated from IHM Pusa and began his career under chef Manish Mehrotra at Old World Hospitality. Yet his culinary journey didn’t remain confined to restaurant kitchens. Roles at Tulleeho and Solutions Digitas, along with collaborations with the French Ministry of Agriculture and international food boards, broadened his horizons.

“This is my second stint in the kitchen,” he says. “When I returned after working with global giants, I exactly knew what my food philosophy would be and what my plate would look like. During this journey, I’ve dined at the best places, worked with the best chefs, had the joy of drinking the best wine possible, seen landscapes, terroirs, regions and understood produce. I've come back with a lot more thought and love.”

What sets the chef apart is his reverence for not just ingredients but also the people and processes behind them. “For me, a dish is way more than just a sum of its ingredients. It talks so much more about people who are cultivating the produce, the space where it comes from, the people who are going to enjoy it,” he explains. “It’s an amalgamation of all those mood boards in my head.”