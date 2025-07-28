Vikas Khanna shares heartfelt memory of hosting Shah Rukh Khan at his restaurant, under a moonlit sky

Recalling the same, Vikas Khanna posted a video where he is seen showing millions of tiny flowers showering the glass ceiling. Alongside the post, he wrote,

“It’s hard to explain what I feel when millions of tiny flowers gently rain down over our glass ceiling.

The trees aren’t even directly above us. And yet—the winds, the sun, the rains, gravity… the gods—they all conspire to make this happen.

I remember clearly when Shah Rukh Khan sat beneath this very ceiling. At that moment, the moon appeared right above him, almost as if it were smiling with joy.

SRK said, ‘There are millions of restaurants—but only one BUNGALOW. For me this is a place that honors us, our parents, our ancestors.'

That wasn’t just a compliment. That was the universe affirming that this is no ordinary space.

This is the pure magic of faith. And I know who is up there, creating this magic for us.”

Earlier, on July 7, Vikas had shared a post where he recalled that he had added a special Indian touch to make Priyanka Chopra's dining experience memorable by filling the space with the gentle fragrance of mogra flowers.