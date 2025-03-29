The evolution of banh te: A modern take on tradition

The taste of banh te—a steamed rice cake filled with mushrooms and minced pork—embodies the essence of northern Vietnamese cuisine. Its simple ingredients, expertly prepared, are often complemented by a pungent fish sauce dip.

At Chapter Dining in Hanoi, Chef Quang Dung elevates this classic dish with a refined approach. His version of banh te features a richer rice cake infused with pork stock, topped with raw scallop, pickled daikon, and coriander in multiple forms. A drizzle of fried shallot oil adds sweetness, while a delicate floral essence from a giant water bug, commonly used in northern Vietnamese cooking, enhances the flavour. The final touch—a splash of nuoc mam (fish sauce)—brings all the elements together in a savoury broth, highlighting the depth and complexity of Vietnamese cuisine.

“Fish sauce is one of the foundations of flavour,” says Dung. “It transforms a dish with its unique umami and savoury notes.”